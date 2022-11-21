No Easy Road for Musk Trying to Make Twitter Great Again

Elon Musk just welcomed back to the Twitter-verse former President Donald J. Trump.

In the process, the social media site owner and self-described “Chief Twit” showed exactly what he’s made of, principles-wise.

The official reversal of Trump’s lifetime Twitter ban, along with the restoration of his more than 80 million followers, was implemented over the past weekend. The handle @realDonaldTrump was reactivated, and users on Twitter are once again able to tag the former president in posts.

Elon formally brought 45’s account back to life after conducting a poll on the platform that received more than 15 million votes.

“Reinstate former President Trump: Yes or No?” the poll asked.

Fifty-two percent of Twitter users voted to return him to the platform.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Elon tweeted, adding, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase that means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

As the present world’s most successful entrepreneur, Elon understands that business accomplishments are the fruits of a free-flow exchange of ideas.

When free expression is stifled, weeds of stagnation are able to take root. They have the capacity to choke off discussion, interaction, creativity and ultimately personal as well as collective achievement.

In addition to Trump, Elon has reanimated the Twitter accounts of others who had previously been evicted, including psychologist, media analyst and author Jordan Peterson, cultural commentators and political lampooners The Babylon Bee and comic-turned-leftist activist Kathy Griffin.

In response to his efforts to make Twitter free again, Elon has been derided in the press, berated on social media and pummeled on his very own site.

But what really threw leftists and their compliant media buddies into a full-blown tizzy was the reinstatement of the former president’s account.

For his part, Trump used his own social media platform (Truth Social) along with a recent video address to express some uncertainty about actually engaging in tweeting on Twitter.

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president (via video) told the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas.

Trump had been banished from Twitter in January of 2021, ostensibly in response to post-election events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol building.

His tweet history stands as a testament to his social media mastery. The brevity and wit are unmatched by anyone, except perhaps the Chief Twit himself.

Two posts that Trump made just before he was banned illustrate the point.

At his January 6 rally, after he called on people to act “peacefully and patriotically,” he followed up with a plea for peace via his Twitter account.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he posted.

This admonition was buttressed with another tweet.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Given the wide reach and influence of Twitter, and considering that the 45th president recently launched his campaign to become the nation’s 47th president, fans and even some foes of the former president have a genuine desire to see Trump tweet again.

It took a lot of courage to do what Elon did in returning Trump to the Twitter platform.

It also took a whole lot of integrity, something society desperately needs yet too frequently gets in its civic and corporate leaders.

The man is a genuine free speech devotee who is determined to rebuild the digital town square.

For the sake of our country, pray that he succeeds.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.