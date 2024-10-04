Diddy Woes Further Sully an Already Tarnished Tinsel Town

Sean Combs, widely known as "Diddy," continues to be embroiled in a scandal that appears to be growing more serious each day, not only for him but for several of his Hollywood colleagues.

The influential music producer and three-time Grammy winner was recently refused bail, after having pleaded not guilty to multiple felony counts.

His criminal trial is fast approaching.

After he was charged criminally, more allegations surfaced via a lawyer who is representing at least 120 plaintiffs who intend to file lawsuits against Diddy --- and others.

Speaking at a press conference, Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee indicated that his clients will be alleging various sexual misconduct allegations against Diddy as well as additional defendants.

According to Buzbee, over 3,280 people have contacted his firm with allegations against the entertainment mogul. However, after vetting the claimants and their cases his law firm decided to represent a select 120.

Additional potential cases are still under review.

The alleged abuses that will appear in the court papers purportedly took place mainly at parties that were held in the states of New York, California, and Florida.

Parties at which individuals were allegedly given drinks laced with drugs.

Some of the alleged conduct occurred at venues where individuals who were seeking to break into the entertainment industry were auditioning.

The allegations purportedly took place between 1991 - 2024.

According to Buzbee, the alleged victims who are planning to file suit consist of 60 males and 60 females. A shocking 25 of the plaintiffs were purportedly minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.

The purported young age of some of the alleged victims appears to be altering the nature and character of the allegations against Diddy.

Buzbee elaborated on the alleged circumstances of a nine-year-old boy who was taken to New York to audition for Diddy’s record label.

"This individual was sexually abused, allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio, in the promise to both his parents and to himself of getting a record deal," the attorney said.

Buzbee provided details of another alleged incident involving a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly flown to New York City to attend a party, and who subsequently was allegedly drugged and raped in the presence of Diddy.

The attorney invoked the industry that is most likely to be impacted by Diddy’s case, that being Hollywood: "The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world," Buzbee recently told the press.

He then added, which will likely send shivers across Tinseltown, "The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names . . . But the names that we're going to name, assuming that our investigators confirm and corroborate what we've been told, are names that will shock you."

Buzbee indicated that there are additional perpetrators.

Allegedly, numerous household names have outward ties to Diddy.

Some have been photographed with him.

Many have attended his parties.

Hollywood is bracing itself for the day that A-listers are named.

Anxiety is high over the very real possibility that careers and brands will be tarnished, whether by association with a Diddy allegation, or worse, by being named as a defendant in a criminal and or civil one.

During a segment on "The Breakfast Club," radio host Charlamagne Tha God opined that if Combs is convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking, others involved will likely be going to prison.

As for Diddy himself, he's completely denying the claims and allegations.

His representatives claim that he, "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus."

They added that Diddy "emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," and added, "he looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Combs is due back in court for a status conference on Oct. 9, 2024, during which the court is expected to set a trial date.

Prosecutors have also said that the investigation into alleged criminal activity continues.

In the meantime, Hollywood is looking over its shoulder and holding its collective breath.

It should.

James Hirsen, J.D., M.A., in media psychology, is a New York Times best-selling author, media analyst, and law professor. Visit Newsmax TV Hollywood. Read James Hirsen's Reports — More Here.