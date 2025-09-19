WATCH TV LIVE

Building A Global Golden Defense Is Urgent

U.S. President Donald Trump talks about the "Golden Dome" missile defense system with (L-R) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Henry F. Cooper By Friday, 19 September 2025 03:46 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As if a reinforcing prelude to my Sept. 4, 2025 Newsmax article warning that the U.S. "powers that be" should not ignore the possibility that Iran already has a deliverable nuclear weapon capability, the Associated Press on Sept. 3 should reinforce a concern to heed my warning.

Stephanie Liechtenstein reported that the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had found that Iran already had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels before Israel launched its military attack on June 13. And she concluded it was only a short step to the 90-percent enrichment needed for nuclear weapons.

Notably, she importantly also noted the IAEA had reported that inspectors have still not been able to verify Iran’s near bomb-grade stockpile and called this conditions as "a matter of serious concern." 

Indeed. 

Such concern should reinforce the need for President Trump's Golden Dome, and as I have long concluded, it really should be a "Global Golden Dome," employing space-based defenses. This conclusion was apparent during my watch as Director of Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) over 30 years ago.

And the fact that the Soviets could not keep up with SDI innovation in those days, gave us the negotiating leverage to negotiate major treaties reducing nuclear weapons.

I have also reported that multiple highly qualified technical reviews of the Brilliant Pebbles space-based interceptor system found it to be credible and quite affordable three decades ago.

Indeed, the Pentagon’s independent costing authorities then concluded that the development, testing, deployment and 20 years operations for a constellation of 1000 Brilliant Pebbles would have cost $10-billion in 1989 dollars. And today, such a “BP” constellation would still require many surface-based defense systems to match that global capability.

And today, such a "BP" constellation would still require many surface-based defense systems to match that global capability.

Note: Its “post-apogee intercept capabilities” could potentially intercept first-generation near-term hypersonic threats in the upper atmosphere. And because of its "global" nature, intercept opportunities will be provided for all currently evolving threats, now including Iran along with China's long-standing alliances with Russia, North Korea and others.)

I've also previously observed that obtaining this capability should be possible during President Trump's administration for less than the $25-billion already appropriated.

And that investment should include the development of associated ability to command the entire national missile defense capability however based.

I also believe the remainder of the $175 Billion currently proposed for the Global Dome should be focused on developing and deploying a Space Based Laser (SBL) capability, that I don’t believe can be achieved in this decade.

But a SBL capability can overcome likely offensive developments that could defeat space-based interceptors. It would enable a "speed of light" intercept immediately after it can see an attacking missile . So it deserves the majority of current R&D funding.

In any case, a modern version of the Brilliant Pebbles constellation can provide the initial Global Golden Dome infrastructure needed to assure the U.S. continuing viability and role in leading an international effort to protect our allies.

That was our SDI gameplan three decades ago. And it still is the best way to assure a future viable global defense capability for the U.S. and our allies.

Henry F. Cooper, a Ph.D. engineer was Director of the Strategic Defense Initiative during the GHW Bush administration and President Reagan's Ambassador and Chief U.S. Negotiator at the Geneva Defense and Space Talks with the Soviet Union. Read more of Dr. Cooper's Reports - Here.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


HenryFCooper
employing space-based defenses. This conclusion was apparent during my watch as Director of Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) over 30 years ago.
Friday, 19 September 2025 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

