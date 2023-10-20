The Value of Sugar Detox

I know the value of ridding the body of excess sugar. For more than 30 years, I have incorporated sugar detox for countless patients who have chronic health problems. I have also seen thousands of people whose chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia were aggravated by their sweet tooth.

I also understand the problem firsthand, having been a sugar addict myself, and coming down with chronic fatigue syndrome in 1975. Eliminating my sugar addiction was an important part of my recovery.

Sugar addiction is the canary in the coal mine. It usually points to a larger problem that is also dragging you down.

I don't have anything against sugar. I simply don't want you feeling poorly and getting sick because of it. In fact, I want you to feel great! And most of you will when you treat the problems accompanying your sugar addiction.

With 18 percent of American diets coming from added sugar, sugar addiction is becoming the rule rather than the exception. Many eat their weight in sugar every year, which may be why they’re tired, achy, "brain fogged," anxious and unable to lose weight.

Cutting back on sugar not only lowers the risk of diabetes, hypertension, stroke and heart attacks — the major killers of modern life ― it also helps fight many other medical conditions.

Plus it boosts your metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.