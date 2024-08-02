The Value of Sugar Detox

I know the value of ridding the body of excess sugar. For more than 40 years, I have incorporated sugar detox for countless patients who have chronic health problems.

I have also seen thousands of people whose chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia were aggravated by their sweet tooth.

I also understand the problem firsthand, having been a sugar addict myself, and coming down with chronic fatigue syndrome in 1975. Eliminating my sugar addiction was an important part of my recovery.

Sugar addiction is the canary in the coal mine. It usually points to a larger problem that is also dragging you down. I don't have anything against sugar. I simply don't want you feeling poorly and getting sick because of it.

In fact, I want you to feel great! And most of you will when you treat the problems accompanying your sugar addiction.

In upcoming blogs, I will explore the four main types of sugar addiction, offer simple quizzes so you can tell which type(s) of sugar addict you are, and outline a simple treatment approach for each.

These will not only decrease your sugar cravings, making it much easier to cut back on your intake of sugary foods, but will also leave you feeling and looking much better.