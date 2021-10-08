×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: pain | hormones | thyroid | iodine

Promoting Healthy Hormones

Jacob Teitelbaum By Friday, 08 October 2021 04:42 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Unexplained pain can sometimes be the result of hormonal deficiencies. Underactive thyroid function, in particular, can be an undiagnosed issue that leads to ongoing physical discomfort, as well as unusual weight gain.

Fortunately, an underactive thyroid is often easy to treat. If you experience chronic fatigue and have achy muscles and joints, heavy periods, constipation, easy weight gain, cold intolerance, dry skin, thin hair, a change in your ankle reflexes (called a delayed relaxation of the deep tendon reflex, or DTR), or a body temperature that tends to be on the low side of normal, you should see a physician and consider asking him to prescribe a low dose of Armour thyroid hormone.

Herbal alternatives that can help maintain normal thyroid function also exist. Generally referred to as "thyroid grandulars," these natural supplements provide essential nutrients and synergists for support of normal thyroid function.

Ingredients should include a high-quality glandular extract and supporting nutrients such as iodine, zinc, copper and L-thyrosine.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
JacobTeitelbaum
Unexplained pain can sometimes be the result of hormonal deficiencies.
pain, hormones, thyroid, iodine
161
2021-42-08
Friday, 08 October 2021 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved