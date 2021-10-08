Promoting Healthy Hormones

Unexplained pain can sometimes be the result of hormonal deficiencies. Underactive thyroid function, in particular, can be an undiagnosed issue that leads to ongoing physical discomfort, as well as unusual weight gain.

Fortunately, an underactive thyroid is often easy to treat. If you experience chronic fatigue and have achy muscles and joints, heavy periods, constipation, easy weight gain, cold intolerance, dry skin, thin hair, a change in your ankle reflexes (called a delayed relaxation of the deep tendon reflex, or DTR), or a body temperature that tends to be on the low side of normal, you should see a physician and consider asking him to prescribe a low dose of Armour thyroid hormone.

Herbal alternatives that can help maintain normal thyroid function also exist. Generally referred to as "thyroid grandulars," these natural supplements provide essential nutrients and synergists for support of normal thyroid function.

Ingredients should include a high-quality glandular extract and supporting nutrients such as iodine, zinc, copper and L-thyrosine.