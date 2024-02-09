×
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
pain | curcumin | fibromyalgia | dr. teitelbaum
OPINION

Want a Pain Relief Miracle?

Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D. Friday, 09 February 2024 04:25 PM EST

There have been some fairly remarkable advances in natural pain relief. In large part, this has occurred because of the development of a highly absorbable form of curcumin, a compound found in the spice turmeric. Many studies show how helpful curcumin is, but until this new development, the doses required have been unreasonably high to take. 

The new very highly absorbed form of curcumin is called BCM 95, which increases absorption over the previous best products by 693%, a seven-fold improvement in absorption rate that allows one capsule to replace seven of the old ones.

This is exciting, because studies show curcumin to be a very promising herb. What really caught my attention was that we were seeing some near miraculous reports of pain relief from many people who had suffered for years.. The testimonials from those who have used this product have been overwhelmingly positive.

We have worked with a number of helpful herbal and natural treatments for pain, and though many have been very helpful, we have never seen anything as dramatically effective as BCM 95.

Bottom line?  If you have pain — whether from fibromyalgia, tendonitis, or basically any cause — get a bottle, take 1 tablet 3x a day for 3-6 weeks or until the pain is gone (whichever comes first, then you can usually lower the dose), and then write us and let us know your experience. Be prepared to be wowed.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Friday, 09 February 2024 04:25 PM
