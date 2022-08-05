Exhausted During the Day, Awake at Bedtime

If you find yourself fatigued all day and wide awake at bedtime, it's likely that your adrenal glands are under-functioning during the day — leaving you tired — but that your levels of the adrenal hormone cortisol are too high at bedtime — causing you to be wide awake.

This is called a "blunted circadian rhythm."

If this sounds like you, try the herbal mix Sleep Tonight (by Enzymatic Therapy). This product brings down an elevated bedtime cortisol level, and often helps you sleep within the first few nights of use (and sometimes the very first night).

You can take it along with other sleep herbals and medications. If after a few weeks of this herb working you start waking in the middle of the night, lower the dose or take a 1-2 ounce high-protein bedtime snack.