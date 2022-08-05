×
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app "Cures A-Z," and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Tags: hormones | cortisol | circadian rhythm | adrenal

Exhausted During the Day, Awake at Bedtime

Friday, 05 August 2022 02:42 PM EDT

If you find yourself fatigued all day and wide awake at bedtime, it's likely that your adrenal glands are under-functioning during the day — leaving you tired — but that your levels of the adrenal hormone cortisol are too high at bedtime — causing you to be wide awake.

This is called a "blunted circadian rhythm."

If this sounds like you, try the herbal mix Sleep Tonight (by Enzymatic Therapy). This product brings down an elevated bedtime cortisol level, and often helps you sleep within the first few nights of use (and sometimes the very first night).

You can take it along with other sleep herbals and medications. If after a few weeks of this herb working you start waking in the middle of the night, lower the dose or take a 1-2 ounce high-protein bedtime snack.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


JacobTeitelbaum
If you find yourself fatigued all day and wide awake at bedtime, it's likely that your adrenal glands are under-functioning during the day.
hormones, cortisol, circadian rhythm, adrenal
134
2022-42-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 02:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

