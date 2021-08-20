×
Newsmax Health | Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Make Simple, Delicious Food Choices

By Friday, 20 August 2021 01:45 PM

To eat healthy, you don't have to spend half the day at the supermarket — finding and eating "health foods" you've never heard of, like carob or groats; soaking beans for 50 hours and then cooking them for five; or otherwise taking time you don't have to prepare foods you don't like.

The tasty trick to ensuring you get optimal nutrition is to make healthy, simple, pleasurable food choices.

Example 1: For breakfast, eat a whole grain cereal like Cheerios or Quaker Oat Squares, along with a handful of berries, a sliced banana and a sprinkle of cinnamon. This is a delicious, healthy breakfast that takes only a minute to prepare.

Example 2: Enjoy vegetables with butter and salt, neither of which is bad for you in spite of the medical myths you hear just about every day. Eggs aren't bad for you either. Neither is coffee, or chocolate, or alcohol. In fact, all these foods are healthy foods when enjoyed in moderation.

The bottom line is to eat healthfully, there's no need to stop eating the foods you love (like pizza). Just start making small changes in your diet, like eating whole wheat instead of white flour. Over time, those small changes will make a big difference.

