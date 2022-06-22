Treating Depression Naturally

Depression is becoming increasingly common, but often goes away with natural therapies. Although how we feel has a lot to do with psychological issues, it can also be dramatically affected by our biochemistry.

Although doing one's "psycho-spiritual" work is important in treating any illness, you will be amazed at how much better you can feel when you optimize your biochemistry, naturally.

From a psychological perspective, depression usually represents repressed anger which has been turned inward. This is why choosing to allow yourself to be angry or even to sometimes go into a rage can be healthy when you're depressed—even if the people around you don't like it. You can tell when the anger is healthy because it will feel good.

Remember though, that you are choosing to be angry, and what you are angry about is nobody else's fault. When you don't allow guilt to get in the way, notice how your depression decreases and you feel better after a good fit of anger.

From a physical perspective, depression often reflects faulty biochemistry. Begin by asking yourself this simple question: "Do I have many interests?" If the answer is yes, you're probably not depressed but rather have other physical problems causing how you feel — for which effective treatment is available — and not depression.

If you do not have many interests, you probably are depressed and the treatments below will be very helpful for you. Fortunately, depression is very treatable.

Happiness has its own biochemistry which can be powerfully balanced and enhanced naturally. Here’s how to start:

• Overall nutritional support is essential, and I recommend a good multivitamin powder.

• Begin a walking program. Research has shown that walking briskly each day is as effective as Prozac for depression.

• Get more sunshine. Inadequate sunlight is a common cause of depression, which should be considered if your depression is worse in the winter.

• Use natural therapies such as melatonin to get eight hours of sleep a night.