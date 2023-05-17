×
Newsmax Health | Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum - Stopping Pain and Fatigue
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., is director of the Practitioners Alliance Network and author of the popular free Smart Phone app “Cures A-Z,” and of many books including From Fatigued to Fantastic!, Pain Free 1-2-3, the Beat Sugar Addiction NOW! series, Real Cause, Real Cure, and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution. Dr. Teitelbaum does frequent media appearances including Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News Channel, The Dr Oz Show and Oprah & Friends. His website: www.EndFatigue.com
Tags: chronic fatigue | fibromyalgia | blood donation
CFS, Fibromyalgia, and Donating Blood

Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D. Wednesday, 17 May 2023 04:28 PM EDT

Should people with chronic fatigue syndrome of fibromyalgia donate blood?

This question has been raised because of recent research suggesting that XMRV virus may be present in a higher percent of people with chronic fatigue syndrome. The answer is no Because of this, blood bank officials are debating whether people with CFS should be allowed to be blood donors.

If this were the key issue, an argument could be made equally well that people with prostate cancer should not be allowed to be blood donors, as this illness is also associated with higher levels of XMRV virus.

In addition, should any patient who is immune suppressed be prevented from giving blood as they are more likely to carry infections? CFS patients are likely to have multiple different infections associated with poor immune function. Although this is likely to become a politically and emotionally charged topic, it does not need to be.

Research has shown that people with chronic fatigue syndrome have a very significant deficiency of red blood cells themselves, which is likely a major contributor to their symptoms. Because they are also dehydrated, the blood tests performed looking for anemia come back as falsely normal. Donating blood is likely to worsen their CFS and is therefore not recommended, just as in anyone with anemia. 

Instead, those with CFS should consider following my S.H.I.N.E. protocol (Sleep, Hormonal support, Infections, Nutritional support, and Exercise as able).  S.H.I.N.E. includes numerous measures for helping those with CFS, including measures that can help support the production of red blood cells. 

