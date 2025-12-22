Cut Back on Alcohol Consumption by 'Zebra Striping'

A recent review found that alcohol significantly increases a person’s risk of several types of cancer. During the holiday season, many people drink more than usual at parties and gatherings, a habit experts say can take a toll on health. One potential solution, according to addiction specialists, is a strategy known as “zebra striping.”

Zebra striping is a drinking approach in which a person alternates between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during social events. The goal is to reduce overall alcohol intake while still participating socially. For example, someone might order an alcoholic drink, then follow it with water, soda, or a mocktail. This pattern can help curb overconsumption and support healthier habits during festive occasions.

Chris Reed, founder of the Northern Illinois Recovery Center, one of the largest alcohol addiction and recovery centers in the country, says more people are choosing to drink less or abstain altogether as awareness grows about alcohol’s health risks.

“Alcohol is one of the most toxic substances a person can put into their body,” Reed says. “Even moderate drinking affects the frontal lobe and impairs nerve cells in the brain. Short-term effects can include poor decision-making, slowed reflexes, and lowered inhibitions. Over time, heavy drinking can lead to brain shrinkage, cognitive decline, and an increased risk of dementia.”

With the holidays in full swing, people struggling with alcohol addiction are often advised to avoid events where alcohol is served. Reed says that approach is not always realistic, especially during family gatherings and celebrations. Instead, alternatives such as mocktails have become increasingly popular.

Mocktails are non-alcoholic beverages designed to resemble traditional cocktails in both flavor and presentation, without the alcohol. They often combine juices, sodas, herbs, and fresh fruit, offering a festive option for those who want a special drink without the intoxicating effects. Popular choices include virgin mojitos, non-alcoholic margaritas, and sparkling fruit punches.

Reed emphasizes the importance of staying socially connected. “It’s important not to feel isolated or miserable, but to socialize with family or friends who can support you without alcohol,” he says. Zebra striping can also help people limit their intake while still enjoying an occasional alcoholic drink at special events.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a clear shift, especially among younger generations, toward prioritizing overall health,” Reed tells Newsmax. “More people are focusing on moderation and using strategies like zebra striping to cut their alcohol consumption. Alternating alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks can easily reduce intake by half. For those with a serious alcohol problem, this may not be enough, but for people looking to cut back and enjoy social occasions without losing control, zebra striping is a practical approach.”

Reed adds that even taking a short break from alcohol can make a meaningful difference. Cutting back in December and abstaining in January, he says, can help jump-start healthier habits and support long-term wellness.