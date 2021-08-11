×
WHO-Led Trial to Study 3 Anti-inflammatory Drugs for COVID Patients

test tubes filled with blood sit in tray
(LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 08:48 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients.

"These therapies — artesunate, imatinib, and infliximab — were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients," it said in a statement on the Solidarity PLUS trial.

Artesunate is already used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

The original Solidarity trial last year found that all four treatments evaluated — remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir, and interferon — had little or no effect in helping COVID patients.

So far, only corticosteroids have been proven effective against severe and critical COVID-19.

The WHO said artesunate, produced by Ipca, is used to treat malaria. In the trial, it will be administered intravenously for seven days, using the standard dose recommended for the treatment of severe malaria.

Imatinib, produced by Novartis, is used to treat certain cancers. In the trial, it will be administered orally, once daily, for 14 days.

Infliximab, produced by Johnson and Johnson, is used to treat diseases of the immune system. In the trial, it will be administered intravenously as a single dose. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


