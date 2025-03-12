White Noise Machines Can Harm Hearing

White noise machines are designed to produce a consistent sound that masks other noises in the environment. They generate a soothing, steady sound that can resemble the hum of an air conditioner, the gentle rush of wind, or the soft patter of rainfall. These machines are often used to help people fall asleep, stay asleep, or improve concentration by drowning out disruptive sounds such as traffic, snoring, or loud neighbors. But used incorrectly, they can have hearing consequences.

According to HuffPost, if you turn the volume up too loud or place the devices too close to your bed, there’s the potential for hearing damage, especially in infants and young children. For this age group, experts say that the volume should be 50 decibels or lower.

Dr. David Neubauer, a sleep expert at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, adds that people should not only limit the volume of white noise machines for youngsters, but also the duration. For example, turn it on to help little ones fall asleep and then turn it off. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends placing the sound machine at least 7 feet from the baby’s sleeping space.

For adults, the rules are a little more lenient but it’s still good to be careful. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recommends that exposure to 85 decibels over an eight-hour period can trigger hearing loss. Experts suggest keeping your white noise machine to approximately 60 decibels, which is about the level of a normal conversation. Neubauer says that a range between 60 and 65 decibels should not cause hearing problems.

Keep your device a few feet away, but you don’t have to go as far as the 7 feet recommended for children. “So, farther away and relatively low volume, I think is good practice,” Neubauer said. To measure the sound level, you can use smart watches that measure sound or download apps such as Decibel X or the NIOSH Sound Level Meter to adjust volume in your home or workspace.

If you are concerned about hearing damage, talk to your healthcare provider to determine the right decibel level for you.