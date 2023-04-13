Study: Weight Loss in Seniors Increases Risk of Death

A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that weight loss in older adults was associated with health problems and early death. On the flip side, weight gain in senior years did not have an influence on mortality.

Lead author Monica Hussain, a clinical epidemiologist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, says that while medical professionals are concerned when an elderly patient loses weight, researchers haven’t explored the impact on weight loss in healthy individuals, says CNN.

The study examined 17,000 men and women in Australia who were at least 70 years of age, and 2,000 Americans 65 years and older.

The study results showed that among men, a loss of 5% to 10% of body weight and a loss of more than 10% of body weight, were associated with a 33% and a whopping 289% increase in mortality, respectively. Among women, a loss of 5% to 10% of body weight and a loss of more than 10% of body weight were associated with a 26% and a 114% increase in mortality, respectively.

“Our study found that even a 5% weight loss increases mortality risk, particularly in older men,” Hussain said. She added that weight gain in healthy older people showed no such association. Perri Halperin, clinical nutrition director for the Mount Sinai health system, who was not involved in the study, added that the association was found across the weight spectrum, meaning people who were obese and lost weight were also at risk of death.

Hussain said that her study excluded people with health conditions like cardiovascular disease, dementia, physical disabilities, or chronic illness. It also excluded those who were recently hospitalized as weight loss is common after hospitalization for acute conditions, said Halperin. However, the study did not include changes in diet and exercise between the baseline visit in 2010 and subsequent follow-ups in 2014.

Weight loss can signal underlying medical issues, according to CNN, and can be a warning sign for dementia or cancer. Other chronic conditions can affect appetite, metabolism and eating habits, says Halperin, as well as social isolation, financial constraints, and discomfort. Halperin pointed out that the results did not show a cause-and-effect relationship between weight loss and increased risk of death. That is, weight loss was associated with increased mortality, but the study didn’t show it caused death.

Halperin noted that the reverse cannot be extrapolated from the study. Gaining weight will not reduce your risk of death, she said. But it is important that older adults monitor any changes in weight.

“If they notice a decrease in the number on the scale or perhaps pants that were once snug fitting looser, bring it up to your doctor for possible further screening or testing,” she said. Halperin added that the medical community needs to know that changes in weight may be significant and need further investigation.