6 Promising Health Benefits of Weight Loss Drugs

Weight loss drugs, including Ozempic, can help people lose about 15% of their body weight. Semaglutide, the generic name for Wegovy and Ozempic, was designed to treat diabetes, but was found to be help obese men and women shed unwanted pounds. And now, doctors are finding these popular medications improve even more health conditions.

According to The New York Times, these medications, called GLP-1 agonists (glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists) may revolutionize several fields of medicine including cardiology and endocrinology.

Vinood Patel, of the University of Westminster in London, outlines some of the other promising health benefits of semaglutide, according to Study Finds.

• Osteoarthritis of the knee. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that participants, who were obese and had knee osteoarthritis, who took semaglutide for 68 weeks had a significant reduction of pain compared to the control group that received a placebo. They also reported greater mobility. Researchers believe the improvement was probably due to weight loss combined with the anti-inflammatory properties of semaglutide.

• Fatty liver disease. This potentially deadly disease affects around 25% of people around the world. Research has found that taking semaglutide reduced liver fat by 31%. In a separate study, one third of patients saw resolution to their fatty liver issues in just 24 weeks.

• Improved heart health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Wegovy to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attacks, and strokes in adults with heart disease who are obese or overweight. A new clinical trial showed that weight-loss drugs can improve symptoms in heart failure patients. Both men and women showed improved heart function after a year on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, says HealthDay.

• Alzheimer’s disease. Studies have shown that semaglutide may reduce tau and amyloid deposits on the brain that may be involved in the development of Alzheimer’s. Another meta-analysis of seven clinical trials found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were given semaglutide had a 40% to 70% reduced risk of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

• Chronic kidney disease. Since chronic kidney disease is irreversible, it’s important to manage the condition that is mainly caused by diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much glucose can damage blood vessels in the kidneys. Two recent trials that studied participants who took semaglutide for three to five years found that kidney damage was lower in patients who took the drug. Patients in the group that took semaglutide also had a lower risk of kidney failure (24%) and risk of death (20%) over the study period.

• Addictions. According to NPR, with the surge of popularity of drugs like Wegovy, doctors and patients began to notice a striking side effect. The drugs appear to reduce cravings for alcohol, nicotine and opioids. They may also have a positive impact on other compulsive behaviors such as gambling and online shopping.

The weight loss drugs appear to work on areas of the brain that reduce craving. Studies have shown that at least in rats, they reduce the craving for cocaine. Preliminary data shows that people with alcohol use disorder who took semaglutide reduced their drinking compared to people in the placebo group. And a recent Swedish study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that people who took GLP-1 agonists, especially semaglutide, had a “markedly lower risk of alcohol-related hospitalization.”