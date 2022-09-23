Be Wary of These Weight-Loss Myths

There’s a plethora of weight loss suggestions on the internet promising easy ways to shed pounds fast. But some of the information is not only misleading, it’s downright false. Here are some examples of weight-loss myths to ignore:

• Always eat breakfast. Studies have shown that eating, or skipping, breakfast has no effect on weight loss. In fact, some people skip breakfast to take part in intermittent fasting, which can help them lose weight and may even offer more health benefits. One study found that skipping breakfast may cut 400 calories in your average daily intake, leading to weight loss. Even though several participants ate more at lunch, it was not enough to compensate for the missed meal. Dr. Mehmet Oz, former host of The Dr. Oz Show and retired cardiothoracic surgeon, believes that breakfast is a product of good marketing and not sound nutrition.

“I don’t think we need to eat breakfast. That’s an advertising ploy,” according to Oz. He believes in intermittent fasting and suggests that if you eat a proper dinner, you should not be starving first thing in the morning.

• Weigh yourself daily. Your weight can fluctuate frequently due to hormonal changes, fluid retention and other factors, according to Healthline. Weighing yourself every day will reflect these changes and could cause psychological anxiety, so if you are negatively affected by even slight variations in your weight, avoid this strategy. Experts suggest weighing yourself once a week, at the same time in the morning, with the same habits such as after going to the bathroom and with or without clothing.

• Do juice cleanses. Embarking on a juice fast can help you lose up to 10 pounds a week, says Healthline, but there is very little research to show that this method is safe and effective in the long run. In one study, women who drank a lemon juice and syrup mixture along with 500 calories for seven days lost weight and reduced insulin resistance. However, most people who consume only 500 calories a day will shed weight. Juice fasting is a short-term solution and does not instill good eating habits for long-term weight loss.

• Don’t lose weight quickly. The old advice to lose weight gradually has been debunked by research. Studies have found that quick weight loss does not result in weight regain. In fact, losing weight fast seems to be beneficial for long-term weight loss, according to science.

• Focus on cardio workouts. Cardiovascular exercise, also known as cardio or aerobic exercise, is beneficial to your heart and helps reduce stress. While you certainly burn calories, this is not the best strategy for long-term weight loss. Experts say that combining cardiovascular exercise with strength or resistance training helps you lose weight while building muscle mass. The more muscle mass you have, the more calories you burn.

• Cut back on fat. There’s good fat and not-so-good fat. While fats have twice as many calories as protein or carbohydrates, consuming unsaturated fats such as avocados, nuts and coconut not only helps you lose weight because they take longer to digest so you feel fuller, longer, they also improve insulin sensitivity, says Healthline. Eating fat-free or low-fat products may actually sabotage your weight loss program as they are usually high in sugar. However, adding extra fat to your food will also add more calories, so eat foods that are naturally high in healthy fats.