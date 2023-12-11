×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: weight loss | medication | zepbound | tirzepatide | eli lilly

Zepbound Patients Regain Weight After Stopping Drug

Zepbound injection pen
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 11 December 2023 11:56 AM EST

Patients on Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug substantially regained weight after stopping treatment, according to a study published in journal JAMA on Monday.

The study showed that patients who were obese and without diabetes experienced a 14% weight regain, 52 weeks after switching to placebo from Lilly's tirzepatide.

Lilly's tirzepatide is sold under brand name Zepbound for weight loss and has been available as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes.

Those who continued the treatment experienced an additional 5.5% weight reduction during the 52-week period, data from the study showed.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2% in morning trading.

Data from a Novo Nordisk-funded study in April last year showed that patients regained two-thirds of their lost weight one year after discontinuing the use of the drug.

The new weight-loss drugs belong to a class of treatments known as GLP-1 agonists, which was originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes and have been shown to reduce food cravings and cause the stomach to empty more slowly.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Patients on Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug substantially regained weight after stopping treatment, according to a study published in journal JAMA on Monday. The study showed that patients who were obese and without diabetes experienced a 14% weight regain, 52 weeks after...
weight loss, medication, zepbound, tirzepatide, eli lilly
164
2023-56-11
Monday, 11 December 2023 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved