6 Ways to Lose Weight After 50

There is no doubt that as we age, the battle of the bulge becomes tougher. Our metabolism slows down, stress builds up causing hormone imbalances, and we tend to be more sedentary in general.

“As you age, your metabolism slows down, and a lot of your metabolism functions and absorption —everything just gets a little less efficient,” Katherine L. Tucker, professor of nutritional epidemiology and director of the Center for Population Health at the University of Massachusetts Lowell tells Men's Health. But there are simple steps you can take to outsmart age-related weight gain.