Top Nutritionists Share 8 Secrets to Avoid Weight Gain Over the Holidays

‘Tis the season to overeat, and statistics show that many of us in the Western world will do just that. Most adults gain a pound or two between mid-November and mid-January. While this doesn’t seem like a lot of weight, a majority of people don’t lose the extra baggage, so over time, the holiday season may be one of the largest contributors to weight gain, says Healthline.

Here’s how you can enjoy holiday gatherings ― and the delicious food that’s served ― without packing on the pounds: