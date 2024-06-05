8 Water Additives That Enhance Taste, Health Benefits

Americans don’t drink enough water and this can lead to health issues such as dehydration, high blood pressure and constipation. About 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, according to studies. This condition is especially common in older adults and is a frequent cause for hospital admission. While it complicates many medical conditions, dehydration on its own can also lead to death.

“Dehydration can cause mild symptoms such as thirst, dry mouth and skin, low energy, lightheadedness, or a rapid heartbeat,” Daryl Gioffre, a board-certified chiropractor, nutritionist, and author of Get Off Your Sugar, tells Newsmax. “If left unchecked, mild dehydration can quickly lead to more severe complications such as mineral and electrolyte imbalances, kidney issues, urinary tract infections, seizures and death.”

One way to check for dehydration even if you are not having symptoms is to examine the color of your urine. If it is pale yellow, you’re likely well-hydrated. Dark yellow urine is a sure sign you’re dehydrated.

Adding these nutrients to water may make staying hydrated more palatable and enhance the health benefits, according to Health:

• Lemon. Adding lemon juice or lemon slices to water makes it tasty and provides several nutrients such as vitamin C. Maintaining healthy levels of this vitamin helps boost immune function and lowers the risk of heart disease.

• Tart cherry juice. Research has shown that sipping tart cherry juice reduces inflammation and facilitates muscle recovery after exercise, which is especially important during hot, summer months. Tart cherry juice also helps ease insomnia.

• Ginger slices. Adding freshly sliced ginger to water helps combat inflammation and can also reduce pain, says Health. It aids digestion and help bowels move freely, according to Study Finds. The secret weapon is gingerol, an anti- inflammatory compound that calms an irritated gut and relieves constipation discomfort.

• Magnesium powder. This mineral is responsible for a host of bodily functions, such as regulating blood sugar, maintaining a healthy blood pressure, and controlling muscle contraction. Magnesium powder supplements come in different flavors.

• Pomegranate juice. Studies have shown that drinking pomegranate juice can help reduce blood pressure and may support cognitive function by reducing inflammation and improving memory.

• Electrolyte powders. These popular dietary supplements contain minerals such as sodium, potassium and magnesium, along with phosphorus and chloride. Adding electrolyte powder to your water boosts hydration and is especially beneficial for athletes who lose a lot of water through sweat.

• Mint. Adding aromatic mint leaves to your water not only makes it more palatable, but also can help reduce nausea if you’re feeling queasy in the heat. Combine slices of ginger with mint leaves to create a soothing and hydrating summer drink.

• Green tea. Research has found that green tea, such as matcha tea, is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, obesity, and other conditions. Many of its benefits are due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, says Healthline, especially catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that has powerful cellular-protective benefits.

The Institute of Medicine recommends that men need to consume 15 cups of water daily and women should aim for 11.5 cups daily. Choosing foods that are high in water content such as fruits and vegetables can also help meet these daily needs in an easy and nutritious way.