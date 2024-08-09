3 Vitamins You Need After Age 50

More than 78% of adults over the age of 50 take a dietary supplement and for those over the age of 65 and older, that number rises to 83%, according to AARP.

As we get older, our bodies go through some major physiological changes, says Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian and co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. And as our populations ages, hypertension, heart disease and other diseases associated with aging, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, will continue to rise.

“Men and women alike are susceptible to bone loss, muscle loss, hormonal changes, and the dreaded middle age spread,” says the Orlando-based dietitian. “We see and feel these changes in our achy joints, vision impairment, heart complications, weight gain, decreased memory retention, and lack of energy –– all of which are tied directly to nutrition. “

While getting nutrients the old-fashioned way from food is always best, in this fast-paced world, many of us don’t take the time to eat properly or get enough rest. And even if we do consume a healthy diet, chances are we are not getting the vitamins and minerals we need from food that comes from soil depleted of its natural wealth of nutrients and from over processing. That’s where supplements can provide a safety net and help stave off the ravages of aging.

Here are some you should consider:

• Calcium. “If you are not getting at least two sources of calcium-rich foods daily, such as 8 oz. milk, 6 oz. yogurt, 1.5 oz. cheese or a serving of a calcium fortified beverage, then I recommend taking a calcium supplement to preserve bone density,” says Collingwood. A recent study revealed that calcium can reduce the risk of total fractures of the vertebrae. Since this mineral is a bulky nutrient, multivitamins seldom have the recommended daily intake. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements, women over age 51 need 1,2000 milligrams (mg) daily; Men between the ages of 51 and 70 require 1,000 mg for those; men over the age of 71 need 1,200 mg per day. Experts say it is best to get calcium from goods such as dairy, broccoli, kale, salmon, sardines and calcium-fortified grains and take supplements if your doctor recommends them.

• Vitamin D. Calcium works alongside vitamin D for maximum efficacy. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to obesity and lack of sunlight. As we age, our bodies are less able to convert sunlight into vitamin D, so your healthcare provider may recommend supplementation. The recommended dosage is 14 micrograms (mcg) or 600 international units (IU) daily for adults 19 to 70 years of age and 20 mcg or 800 IU per day for those 71 years and older. Take vitamin D with food for better absorption and ask your doctor whether you should take vitamin D2, which is plant-based or D3, an animal derived supplement. Note that excessive doses, more than 100 mcg or 4,000 IU can be harmful.

• Vitamin B12. Older adults have a more difficult time absorbing B12 which plays an important t role in regulating blood, nerve and genetic health. People who are vegetarians or vegans and those taking the drug metformin or gastric acid inhibitors are more likely to be deficient in vitamin B12. The NIH recommends that the average dosage for most adults is 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12 daily. Food sources include fish, meat, poultry, eggs, milk, clams and fortified cereals. Unlike calcium or vitamin D, the NIH says that is safe even at high doses.