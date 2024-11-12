WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vitamin d | supplements | obesity | older | seniors | blood pressure | heart

Vitamin D May Lower Blood Pressure in Obese People

vitamin D supplements out on a table
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 03:00 PM EST

Vitamin D supplements might lower blood pressure in seniors who are obese, reducing their heart health risk, a new study says.

But taking more than the recommended daily dose will not provide additional health benefits, researchers report in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

“Our study found vitamin D supplementation may decrease blood pressure in specific subgroups such older people, people with obesity and possibly those with low vitamin D levels,” said researcher Dr. Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan of the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon.

Studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to an increased risk of high blood pressure, researchers said in background notes. However, there’s not solid evidence whether taking vitamin D supplements can help lower blood pressure.

The recommended daily dose of vitamin D is 600 IU, or about 15 micrograms, researchers said.

For the study, researchers tracked the health of 221 seniors with obesity who took either 600 IU or 3,750 IU of daily vitamin D supplements for a year.

The supplements did lower their blood pressure, results show, but higher doses did not provide additional benefits.

“High vitamin D doses compared to the Institutes of Medicine’s recommended daily dose did not provide additional health benefits,” El-Hajj Fuleihan said in a news release.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Vitamin D supplements might lower blood pressure in seniors who are obese, reducing their heart health risk, a new study says. But taking more than the recommended daily dose will not provide additional health benefits, researchers report in the Journal of the Endocrine...
vitamin d, supplements, obesity, older, seniors, blood pressure, heart
210
2024-00-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved