Tired a Lot? You Could Have This Vitamin Deficiency

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in overall health, and when you aren’t getting enough you may feel tired, forgetful or other adverse side effects.

This B vitamin is essential for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body, and support normal nerve function. B12 is also involved in DNA synthesis and helps maintain healthy brain function. Without enough B12, the body can experience fatigue, weakness, memory issues, and even nerve damage. Because our bodies don’t produce B12, it must be obtained through diet or supplements, making regular intake especially important for overall well-being.

According to Prevention, deficiency in B12 is common, affecting at least 4% of the population. Since the vitamin is normally found in animals products like meat, eggs, shellfish and dairy, vegans and vegetarians may not get enough B12 from food sources. People who take the diabetes drug metformin or other medications may also be at risk. Weight loss surgery or digestive disorders like celiac disease or Crohn’s may also result in deficiency.

Here are some common tell-tale signs of a vitamin B12 defiency:

• Fatigue and weakness. Feeling unusually tired or lacking energy is one of the earliest and most common symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. This occurs because your body isn’t producing enough healthy red blood cells to transport adequate oxygen.

• Muscle weakness. If your muscles aren’t getting enough oxygen from red blood cells, they may feel weak as a result.

• Pale or jaundiced skin. A deficiency can cause pale skin or even a subtle yellowing of the skin and eyes, signaling problems with red blood cell production and breakdown, says Medical News Today. These changes in skin color can develop when a person’s body is unable to produce enough red blood cells.

• Numbness or tingling. Tingling in the hands and feet, sometimes described as “pins and needles,” occurs because B12 is vital for nerve health. Ongoing deficiency may lead to more serious nerve damage.

• Balance and coordination issues. Nerve impairment can also affect your balance, making you more prone to clumsiness or difficulty walking steadily.

• A smooth, red tongue. About 50% of people with severe B12 deficiency lose the little red bumps, called papillae, on their tongues. These papillae contain taste buds so you may also lose the ability to taste favorite foods. “Women with a B12 deficiency may actually lose weight because food doesn’t taste as good to them anymore,” explains Angela Grassi, a dietitian at the PCOS Nutrition Center in Pennsylvania.

• Memory loss or cognitive changes. Trouble remembering things, difficulty concentrating, or mood changes such as increased irritability can all signal B12 deficiency, especially in older adults.

• Depression and anxiety. Grassi says that a lack of B12 can wreak havoc on your mood, possibly leading to depression and anxiety.

• Shortness of breath and dizziness. If the body can’t carry enough oxygen, you might notice breathlessness or dizzy spells, particularly with exertion. Anemia that results from a vitamin B12 deficiency may also cause a person to feel short of breath. Anyone who is experiencing real difficulty breathing should see a doctor straight away.

• Vision problems. In severe cases, damage to the optic nerve can affect eyesight, causing blurred or disturbed vision.

If you notice any of these signs, especially when combined, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional. Early detection and treatment of B12 deficiency can prevent long-term complications and restore your health and vitality.