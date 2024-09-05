Playing Video Games Can Boost Mental Health

A landmark study from Japanese researchers found that moderate gaming improves mental health. The research team, led by scientists at Nihon University and other universities, conducted the study during the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a shortage of gaming consoles such as PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch in Japan. Researchers compared the mental health of those who were able to obtain the game consoles with those who couldn’t secure them.

Retailers held lotteries to allot the coveted consoles to lucky winners who were then able to purchase them.

According to Study Finds, the new research, published in Nature Human Behavior, surveyed 100,000 people between the ages of 10 to 69 between December 2020 and March 2022. The results showed that people who were lucky enough to get a new gaming console showed significant improvements in mental health compared to those who didn’t win the lottery.

“Our findings challenge common stereotypes about gaming being harmful or merely providing temporary euphoria,” said Hiroyuki Egami, of Nihon University, who was one of the study authors. “We’ve shown that gaming can improve mental health and life satisfaction across a broad spectrum of individuals.”

However, the study found that the mental health benefits faded after three hours of play.

The results found that those who owned a Nintendo Switch improved mental health by 0.60 standard deviations while owning a PlayStation 5 improved it by 0.12 standard deviations, says Study Finds. Those who owned PlayStation5 consoles improved their life satisfaction by 0.23 standard deviations which is a substantial improvement in psychological well-being.

But the researchers warned that moderation is the key. The mental health benefits of video gaming tapered off after three hours of gaming. In addition, they found that PlayStation 5 resulted in fewer health benefits for adolescents and females while the Nintendo Switch had greater benefits for adolescents.

According to Science Daily, these findings question the stereotype that video games are universally harmful to children and emphasize that more research is needed to examine different aspects of gaming, including platforms, genres and playing style.

The researchers said that playing video games most likely provides a form of stress relief during difficult times, like the pandemic. Playing video games may also boost a sense of achievement, foster social skills, and offer some escapism. The study reinforces that moderate gaming could provide a valuable tool for promoting mental health.