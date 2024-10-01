Nutritious Ways to Use the Healthiest Frozen Veggies

The fresh summer bounty of vegetables will soon yield to fall’s harvest. But you can still get the same nutrients from frozen vegetables, especially these six selections that can also help control blood sugar levels.

Frozen vegetables are picked at their nutritional peak and then frozen to capture the goodness. Dietitians recommend that we choose vegetables with at least 3 grams of fiber per serving to keep blood sugar balanced.

Here are some frozen selections that may be even healthier than fresh:

• Stir-fry blend. According to EatingWell, this handy mix that usually includes broccoli, mushrooms, onions and peppers is a low-carb, high-fiber choice that can turn into a full meal with the addition of a protein such as meat, chicken, fish or tofu.

• Cauliflower. You can now find this healthy vegetable in many frozen forms, from florets to riced versions that serve as an excellent substitute for rice. One cup of cauliflower rice has 5 grams of carbohydrates and 3 grams of fiber. You can add herbs and spices such as turmeric and parsley to the riced cauliflower or add chicken and bell peppers for a healthier version of chicken fried “rice.” Here is a DIY recipe.

• Broccoli. This popular vegetable that contains sulforaphane, which helps lower blood sugar, is also available in different forms in the freezer section of your supermarket. You can buy the stalks or the florets, which adapt themselves to a host of recipes. A favorite and very easy way to enjoy the health benefits of frozen broccoli is to incorporate the vegetable with rice or pasta, and top with a protein such as tuna or chicken.

• Spinach. Keep a few bags or boxes of fiber-rich frozen spinach on hand to make healthy meals, dips and appetizers. You’ll find a variety of tasty ideas here. According to Livestrong, one cup of frozen spinach has only 40 calories, 4 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein and several vitamins and minerals.

• Peas. Frozen peas are delicious, versatile and loaded with plant protein, says the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. They are also full of fiber, with 7 grams in one cup. Peas contain both soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol, and insoluble fiber that helps clean our digestive tract. Serve with quinoa, rice, or use in a stir fry.

• Brussels sprouts. This cute mini cabbage is bursting with goodness, with 6 grams of fiber per cup and lots of vitamin C. You can roast them in a 400-degree oven tossed with olive oil, salt and pepper until cooked and crispy, or eat them steamed, as a side dish.