Vaccines You Need to Stay Healthy Over Age 50

Your immune system weakens with age, which makes vaccination against viruses even more important to maintain good health. Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi, director, Center for Geriatric Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, says these immune system changes begin in our 50’s and peak when we reach 80.

These three decades usher in a period of immunosenescence, which is the worsening of our immune response, and we become more vulnerable to infections, says Hashmi. One way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated. Here are the most important vaccines to consider if you’re over 50:

• Vaccine for shingles. According to HuffPost, getting the shingles vaccine is very important if you are in this age group. Shingrix is a two-dose vaccine that has replaced the outmoded Zostavax, says Dr. Julie Thai, a specialist in geriatric medicine at Stanford Health Care in California. Thai says it is important to get the new shot — even if you’ve had the old version — because shingles is very painful and has long-term negative effects. “People have this neuropathic pain that can last for years if they don’t get treated early enough in the disease course,” she says.

• Pneumococcal vaccine. Thai says that this shot is important for individuals over the age of 65 because it will protect them against severe cases of pneumonia. If you are 50 or older and have a pre-existing condition like diabetes, the vaccine may be recommended. Ask your healthcare professional.

• Tdap booster. People over the age of 50, especially women, may have low immunity to tetanus and diphtheria. The Tdap shot also targets pertussis, which is important to older people in contact with grandchildren who are susceptible to pertussis. “Everyone requires a booster every 10 years,” says Thai. “And this one, I feel, people don’t take seriously.”

• COVID-19 vaccine. Hashmi says that the COVID-19 shot is the latest “must-have” for seniors. Not only do older people have a higher risk of contracting the disease, but they are also at higher risk of severe illness or death, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). People who are 50 years and older are eligible for the updated bivalent vaccine and a booster if it has been at least four months since their last shot.

• Flu shot. The CDC advises anyone over the age of six months to get this vaccination, says HuffPost. “I always advise people to get vaccinated against seasonal flu because it can really put you out, especially if coupled with COVID-19,” Thai says. “I think people sometimes are dismissive of it, but it is really important that at any age to get the influenza vaccine.” The CDC estimates that the flu burden resulted in between 9 million to 41 million illnesses, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.

• Hepatitis B vaccine. Some seniors with certain risk factors should get the hepatitis B vaccine. The risks include people whose sex partners have hepatitis B, those who share needles or other drug-injection equipment or who are incarcerated, as well as travelers to regions with increased rates of hepatitis B. According to experts, your vaccine needs will change depending on the countries you visit.

Thai says it is important for people to talk to their doctors about what vaccines they need to stay healthy as vaccine needs differ from person to person. Experts note that these vaccines are safer than getting the underlying disease and even if you do become ill, you will most likely have a milder version.