Nearly 1 in 5 UTIs Linked to Tainted Meat

Researchers have identified a surprising source for a significant number of urinary tract infections (UTIs): contaminated meat.

A new four-year study found that almost 1 in 5 UTIs detected among a group of patients in Southern California were likely caused by E. coli bacteria found on chicken, turkey, pork or beef products.

In the U.S., 8 to 10 million people are affected by UTIs annually, with E. coli causing about 90% of cases, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While most people assume UTIs originate from poor hygiene or sexual contact, this research — published Oct. 23 in the journal mBio — highlights foodborne UTIs.

How does one get a urinary infection from meat?

Bacteria first enter a person's gut after touching or eating undercooked meat. The bacteria can grow and live in the gut — and then be present in a person’s feces. From there, poor wiping hygiene can bring it to the urethra opening where it inflames the lining of the urinary tract, causing an infection.

Besides pain and pressure when a person urinates, a UTI can cause frequent or difficult urination and even mental confusion, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The new findings stem from a collaboration between researchers at Kaiser Permanente and George Washington University, led by GWU professor Lance Price.

The team compared more than 2,300 E. coli-positive urine samples from Southern California patients with more than 3,300 samples from meat sold in major local grocery stores between 2017 and 2021.

An analysis of genetic material identified a number of bacterial strain matches that traced patient infections directly back to the meat supply.

Contamination rates were highest in chicken and turkey products. Price told NBC News that some meat products are swimming in saline liquid inside the packages, and that liquid often contains bacteria.

The study found animal-to-human E. coli accounted for 18% of UTIs overall, and 21.5% of UTIs in higher poverty neighborhoods. Women also had more foodborne-related UTIs than men (19.7% versus 8.5%).

Low-income neighborhoods had a 60% higher risk of foodborne UTIs than wealthier areas. The authors suggested this could be due to issues like improper storage temperatures or products being left out too long at grocery stores in those areas.

Price emphasized the seriousness of these infections, especially if they spread.

“The bladder is a major gateway to the bloodstream for E. coli. And when you get these E. coli in your blood, they can kill you,” he told NBC News.

People with suspected UTIs should seek medical care.

While antibiotics effectively treat UTIs regardless of the E. coli source, doctors and patients rarely know where the infection began. Prevention, therefore, is something everyone should seek to do.

Although cooking meat thoroughly kills bacteria, spreading the bacteria to other foods or utensils in the kitchen is the main transmission route.

Price and other safety experts recommend consumers keep raw meat separate from all other items in the kitchen and wash hands thoroughly after handling or preparing raw meat.