How to Spot Ultra-Processed Foods in Grocery Store

They're tasty, affordable and satisfy fast — ultra-processed foods (UPFs) dominate the American diet, accounting for more than half of the calories consumed by the average adult, and even more for children.

These foods are a growing public health concern and federal health officials are working to remove some from food assistance programs. But experts warn that the term covers more than just what is typically considered "junk food."

Roughly 75% of the U.S. food supply is considered ultra-processed, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

A cart filled with whole grain bread, breakfast cereal and strawberry yogurt is as likely to contain UPFs as a cart loaded with instant ramen and soda.

What’s 'Ultra-Processed?'

UPFs contain at least one ingredient not typically found in kitchen cabinets, such as emulsifiers, artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup. Examples include hot dogs, sliced bread, energy drinks, cookies, ready-to-eat meals or even instant oatmeal.

They undergo machine and industrial processing and are no longer a whole, natural food, like fruits, vegetables, milk or fish.

Less or minimally processed foods might simply involve drying, pickling or adding salt (like canned fish or cheese).

Julia Wolfson, an associate professor of International Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said UPFs are created to appeal to consumers' instincts.

“Many of these ultra-processed foods are intentionally designed by the food industry to be irresistible to consumers, and they’re heavily marketed with the goal of maximizing profits,” she noted.

Processing makes UPFs less dense and easier to eat and digest more quickly — causing people to eat more of them without the signals of fullness. Their reduced fiber content also leads to less feelings of fullness so people go for more.

The body is designed to break down whole foods. The processing of ultra-processed foods essentially makes the food "pre-digested," leading to rapid absorption of sugar and fat and quick spikes in blood glucose. This process bypasses the body’s natural breakdown mechanisms needed for a whole food, potentially disrupting the gut microbiome.

Consumption of high levels of UPFs has been linked to a long list of health conditions including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression and various cancers.

However, Wolfson pointed out that not all UPFs are equally bad. Items like prepackaged whole grain bread, some fortified breakfast cereals and even baked beans are technically ultra-processed but may still contain beneficial fiber, protein and nutrients.

“It's important to identify foods that are of most concern for health,” she said, advocating for clearer dietary guidance that doesn't treat all UPFs the same.

Reducing UPF consumption is a challenge for many Americans, as these foods fill fundamental needs. UPFs are typically shelf-stable, convenient and most importantly, affordable. UPFs cost about 55 cents per 100 calories, compared to nearly three times that amount for unprocessed, whole foods, according to Johns Hopkins.

To reduce their intake: