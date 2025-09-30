Ultra-Processed Food Addiction Common in Gen X

New research suggests that older adults, particularly Generation X women, have high rates of addiction to ultra-processed foods, such as fast food, sugary drinks and packaged snacks.

These products — made with high levels of fat, salt and sugar to maximize their appeal — appear to be catching up with the very first generation, now in their 50s and early 60s, to consume them widely since childhood.

The research, published Sept. 29 in the journal Addiction, found that 21% of women and 10% of men in Gen X and the last wave of Baby Boomers, met the criteria for ultra-processed food addiction.

(Boomers are folks born between 1946 and 1964, while Gen X spans 1965 to 1980.)

This is substantially higher than among 65- to 80-year-olds, where rates drop to 12% for women and 4% for men, the University of Michigan researchers reported.

Their study used a modified version of the Yale Food Addiction Scale, a tool based on criteria used to diagnose substance use disorders. It assesses experiences like intense cravings, repeated attempts to quit and withdrawal symptoms when highly-rewarding ultra-processed foods are the "substance."

Lead author Lucy Loch, a graduate student in psychology at the University of Michigan, noted the significance of studying this age group.

“Today’s older adults were in a key developmental period when our nation’s food environment changed,” she said in a news release. “With other research showing clear links between consumption of these foods and risk of chronic disease and premature death, it’s important to study addiction to ultra-processed foods in this age group.”

Unlike traditional substance addictions, which are historically more common in older men, ultra-processed food addiction is more common in older women.

One reason, researchers suggest, is the aggressive marketing of "diet" ultra-processed foods to women in the 1980s. These low-fat or low-calorie products were formulated with addictive nutrient profiles.

The study drew on data from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, which surveyed more than 2,000 older Americans. It found clear connections between food addiction and poor health.

Men who reported fair or poor mental health were four times more likely to meet the criteria for ultra-processed food addiction, while women were nearly three times as likely.

Men and women who said they sometimes or often felt isolated were more than three times as likely to show signs of addiction.

Those who described themselves as overweight were far more likely to meet the addiction criteria, which researchers suggest makes them vulnerable to "health-washed" ultra-processed products.

Senior author Ashley Gearhardt, a professor of psychology, underscored the severity of the findings.

“The percentages we see in these data far outpace the percentages of older adults with problematic use of other addictive substances, such as alcohol and tobacco,” she said in a news release.

The authors warn that the high rates in the 50 to 64 age group raise urgent concerns about future generations, as today’s children and teens today consume even more ultra-processed foods than Gen X did in their youth, when these foods began to flood the food landscape in the 70’s and 80’s.

“Just as with other substances, intervening early may be essential to reducing long-term addiction risk across the lifespan,” Gearhardt said.