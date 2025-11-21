Thanksgiving Turkey is Good for Body and Mind

If you’re planning a turkey feast for Thanksgiving, enjoy the bird and the many health benefits it provides.

Turkey is packed with muscle-building protein and essential vitamins and minerals that boost immunity, mood and energy.

And no, turkey is not responsible for your post-meal sleepiness. This long-held myth, because turkey contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps regulate sleep, has been debunked by experts.

Turkey does not contain anymore tryptophan than other foods like chicken, beef, nuts and cheese. But alcohol consumption and overeating other Thanksgiving staples high in carbohydrates, such as potatoes, rolls, stuffing, and desserts, can make you drowsy.

After you’ve enjoyed the main feast, use turkey leftovers for salads, soups, and sandwiches to boost the benefits all week long.

According to EatingWell, here’s why turkey is nutritionally beneficial:

• Protein. Turkey is renowned for its high-quality, lean protein, making it a standout choice for health-conscious eaters. Just one 3-ounce serving of turkey provides about 24 grams of protein, which is vital for building and maintaining muscle tissue, repairing cells, and supporting a robust metabolism.

Protein from turkey is considered “complete,” meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. These amino acids are necessary for growth, immune defense, and the synthesis of important hormones and enzymes.

A diet rich in protein helps regulate appetite by increasing feelings of fullness and curbing cravings, which can support healthy weight management. Additionally, turkey’s protein supports bone strength and assists in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

On the cognitive side, the amino acids found in turkey protein aid the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are linked to improved mood and mental clarity. By enjoying turkey not just at holiday meals but throughout the week in a variety of dishes, you can reap these protein-powered benefits for both body and mind.

• B vitamins. That same 3-ounce serving of turkey contains up to 42% of the Daily Value (DV) of vitamin B6 and 33% of the DV of B12. These B vitamins are crucial for energy production, supporting brain function, and maintaining healthy red blood cells. Because your body can’t manufacture B vitamins, it’s essential to consume them in foods. Low levels of B12 can lead to anemia, which can cause fatigue, weight loss and depression.

• Immune support. Adding turkey soup to your menu during cold and flu season gives your immune system a boost, says registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth. The iron and zinc found in turkey protects against germs and viruses. These nutrients also help white blood cells fight infections.

• Choline. Largeman-Roth adds that a serving of turkey contains 76 milligrams of choline, an essential nutrient important for brain health and memory.

• Tryptophan. Turkey is often noted for its tryptophan content, an essential amino acid that plays a key role in the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation and relaxation. Tryptophan from turkey, combined with carbohydrates in your meal, can support the body’s natural sleep cycle and may contribute to the feeling of calm often experienced after a Thanksgiving feast. Just don’t overeat or drink, because then you get too sleepy.

• Selenium. A serving of turkey contains 50% of the selenium your need daily to protect cells from free radical damage. Selenium also supports thyroid function and reproductive health.

Make sure your turkey is cooked properly, registering an internal temperature of 165°Fahrenheit.