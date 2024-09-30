New Study Finds Travel Slows Aging

Forget the Botox. Call a travel agent and book a vacation to help turn back the clock on premature aging. That’s the conclusion of a new research paper that explores how tourism affects our health.

Researchers at Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that positive travel experiences help protect against signs of aging, both mentally and physically. Stepping out of your daily routine and exposing yourself to new cultures and experiences can improve mental clarity and emotional health, according to Real Simple,.

Some of their findings emphasized that experiencing new settings and environments elevated metabolic rates, which helps boost your body’s metabolism, says Scripps News.

“Our hope is that this research can motivate people to see travel not just as a leisure and recreation activity but as a valuable part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Fangli Hu, Ph.D. candidate., lead author of the study.

Here are some of the benefits the researchers noted:

• Mental stimulation. Traveling awakens the brain to new experiences, providing mental stimulation. This can stave off cognitive decline.

• Increased physical activity. Getting away from your desk and on your feet to explore new regions helps to maintain physical strength and mobility. Whether it’s taking a stroll throughout new towns and cities or a hike along the beach, your body will benefit.

• Increased energy. The stimulus of traveling and having new adventures can naturally boost energy levels, making you feel more youthful, said the researchers.

• Lower stress levels. The research paper noted significant reduction in stress for those who ventured into novel experiences, away from the daily grind of work and housework. Traveling helps you recharge and relax away from the pressures of daily life.

• Increased resilience. Exposure to new challenges helps the body’s adaptive stress response, which makes us more resilient and youthful. This in turn, helps reduce signs of aging.

While not everyone has the time or resources to travel extensively, experts recommend using your vacation days to plan weekend getaways to nearby towns or booking three-day retreats to savor the benefits of rest and restoration. Even a short trip to discover a new environment, savor new foods, and meet new people can give you a sample of the magic of travel.