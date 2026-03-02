Understanding Tourette Syndrome

During the recent BAFTA Awards in London, television presenter and advocate John Davidson — who lives with Tourette syndrome — drew attention when his involuntary tics interrupted the live broadcast.

Davidson, the inspiration behind the film “I Swear,” uttered a racial slur as actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, stars of “Sinners,” took the stage to make a presentation. The outburst was widely reported and quickly sparked discussion about Tourette syndrome and one of its lesser-known symptoms.

Davidson has long used his platform to raise awareness about living with the neurological condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1.4 million people in the United States have Tourette syndrome or another persistent tic disorder. Among children ages 5 to 14, about 1 in 50 is affected, though studies suggest roughly half of pediatric cases may go undiagnosed.

The Tourette Association of America describes Tourette syndrome as a genetic neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in childhood and is characterized by involuntary movements or sounds known as tics.

While many people associate Tourette with involuntary swearing, only about 10% of individuals with the condition experience coprolalia — the uncontrollable use of obscene or socially inappropriate words or phrases. Coprolalia appears to have been the cause of the outburst at the BAFTAs.

Experts stress that such vocal tics are not intentional and do not reflect a person’s beliefs or character. Rather, they highlight the need for greater public understanding of the disorder, which affects males more frequently than females.

Treatment is not always necessary unless tics interfere with daily life. In more severe cases, behavioral therapy or medication may be recommended.

Dr. Jeremiah Scharf, a tic disorder specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told NBC News that “retraining the brain to handle tics takes an enormous amount of practice in terms of recognizing when the tics are coming.” However, he noted that there is no one-size-fits-all treatment approach.

Advocates say increased awareness and education can help reduce stigma and foster compassion for those living with Tourette syndrome.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette community,” Davidson wrote on Facebook.

“Whilst I will never apologize for having Tourette syndrome, I will apologize for any pain, upset and misunderstanding that it may create. The past week has been tough and it has reminded me that what I do raising awareness for such a misunderstood condition, there is still a long way to go and I will keep on keeping on until this is achieved,” he explained.