New Toothpaste Targets Bad Bacteria, Spares Good

Scientists in Germany have developed a new type of toothpaste designed to fight gum disease while preserving beneficial bacteria in the mouth.

Researchers created a formulation that targets harmful pathogens without disrupting the healthy oral microbiome. The technology is now featured in a line of products from PerioTrap, a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology (IZI).

According to ScienceDaily, the human mouth contains more than 700 types of bacteria, including some that contribute to gum disease. These harmful microbes can accumulate in dental plaque and lead to gingivitis.

Gingivitis, a common form of gum disease, causes inflammation, redness, and swelling of the gums. If left untreated, it can progress to more serious periodontal disease and may even contribute to conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular disease.

Traditional oral care products often rely on alcohol or chlorhexidine, which can kill both harmful and beneficial bacteria. The new compound takes a different approach by selectively inhibiting harmful bacteria while allowing beneficial microbes to thrive.

"Rather than simply killing gingivitis pathogens, it inhibits their growth,” says Stephan Schilling, head of the Fraunhofer IZI branch Molecular Drug Biochemistry and Therapy Development “They are unable to exert their toxic effects, so beneficial bacteria can occupy niches that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. In this way, the substance works in harmony with healthy bacteria to gently rebuild and stabilize the microbial balance in the mouth.”

Researchers developed PerioTrap Microbiome Toothpaste to support the oral microbiome while still including traditional abrasives and fluoride to help prevent tooth decay. The product underwent testing under Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards to ensure safety and effectiveness.

"Compliance with GLP guidelines was a key element of the project. We didn't just develop a good toothpaste with a new ingredient: we developed a high-quality oral care product of medical-grade standard," says Schilling.

The company has also developed a gel used after professional dental cleanings to block harmful bacteria while preserving a healthy oral environment. Additional products, including mouthwashes and even formulations for pets, are currently in development.