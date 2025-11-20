Dr. Small: Be Mindful of Mental Health This Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just days away, many Americans are already anticipating their favorite holiday comforts — turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

While the meal and the gathering often bring joy, experts say the holiday can also have real effects on mental health.

Dr. Gary Small, a brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, said the traditional feast comes with both benefits and drawbacks.

“There are positives and negatives about this traditional meal,” Small explained to Newsmax’s “National Report.” “We all look forward to it as a chance to get together with friends and family members, talk about the old times and so forth.”

Don’t Overeat

Yet the picture isn’t entirely rosy. “On the downside, people are overeating,” he said. “They’re getting all these carbohydrates, which can make them tired."

There’s the stress of travel to get to the event, and hosting — if you’re the host, it’s a lot of work. And also there’s the family dynamics. You may not get along with everybody in your family,” said Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report.

For many households, the food is the easy part. Coordinating schedules, navigating family tensions, and managing expectations can overshadow the joy of simply being present.

Small noted that these holiday pressures can significantly impact mental well-being.

“One of the issues many people face is there are great expectations about these get-togethers,” he said. “Everything’s going to be great. We’re going to get along together.

"But you have to look at that versus who’s in your family. How can you get along with these people?”

Although turkey often gets blamed for post-meal sleepiness due to its tryptophan content, Small clarified the science. “People talk about tryptophan in turkey… but there’s not enough tryptophan to really cause that mental and physical fatigue,” he said. “It’s really from overdrinking and overeating.

"Portion control is very important at the meal.”

Be Mindful of Emotions

Thanksgiving can also heighten emotions for those coping with loss. “These events can trigger feelings of loss,” he said. “Loved ones who have experienced death within the family recently — it may be a trigger."

"Try to be sensitive to those kinds of experiences,” said Small who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Even grief that isn’t recent can resurface during holidays, birthdays, or family milestones. Acknowledging those feelings — and balancing them with gratitude — can help people stay grounded.

“The bottom line is embrace the gratitude,” Small emphasized. “That’s what it’s about — Thanksgiving.”

Focus on the Positive

In today’s politically divided climate, navigating tense conversations with relatives can be its own challenge. Small recommends a realistic approach.

“A lot of us idealize people who are close to us. The reality is that everybody has strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “Embrace those strengths in those relationships, recognize the weaknesses, and try to avoid triggering conversations and triggering topics.

"Focus on the positive.”