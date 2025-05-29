Teen Depression Jumps With More Social Media Use

A University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) study found that pre-teens who increased their usage of social media experienced a 35% rise in symptoms of depression. The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

According to Breitbart, the study highlights the potential mental health risks for pre-teens who spend too much time on platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Dr. Jason Nagata, a professor and pediatrician at UCSF, and his team examined data on 12,000 kids aged 9 to 10 years, and then again three years later when they were 12 and 13 years of age. They assessed the link between increased time on social media and depression and found evidence that social media may be contributing to “the development of depressive symptoms,” said Nagata, in a UCSF press release.

At the beginning of the research, the average use of screen time for the pre-teens was just seven minutes a day. However, at the end of the study, that had increased to an average of 73 minutes daily on these platforms. The study found that two-thirds of the children had underage social media accounts by the age of 12, highlighting the reality that kids can evade the minimum age requirement of 13 set by social media companies.

The study also noted that the most active time for social media use was right before bedtime, which Nagata said has a negative effect on children’s sleep patterns and mental health.

Experts attribute this alarming rise in depressive symptoms to several factors, including the constant comparison with peers, exposure to cyberbullying, and the addictive nature of these platforms. Social media often creates an idealized version of reality, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem among impressionable pre-teens. One year after reporting being cyberbullied, pre-teens were 2.62 times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or attempt suicide. They were also more likely to experiment with a substance such as marijuana, nicotine, or alcohol.

Furthermore, the study highlighted that the more time spent on these platforms, the greater the likelihood of disrupted sleep patterns, further exacerbating mental health challenges.

To combat this issue, researchers recommend that parents and guardians set boundaries around screen time and encourage open discussions about the impact of social media on emotions and self-image.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that using the tools in its Family Media Plan to create healthier digital habits for both kids and parents.

“As a father of two young kids, I know that simply telling children to ‘get off your phone’ doesn’t really work,” said Nagata. “Parents can lead by example with open, nonjudgmental conversations about screen use. Setting screen-free times for the whole family, such as during meals or before bed, can help build healthier digital habits for everyone, including adults.”