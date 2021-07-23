The Best Brain-Boosting Supplements

Lutein has been touted as an essential nutrient for eye health, and in preventing age-related macular degeneration, in particular. Now, researchers have found that this carotenoid, present in green, leafy vegetables, also has positive effects on brain function.

Participants in a study conducted by researchers at the University of Georgia took a supplement of lutein in combination with another antioxidant, zeaxanthin, or a placebo, for one year. The study results revealed that participants who took the supplement experienced improved complex attention, executive function, and mental flexibility compared to those who took the placebo.

Another study showed that the supplement combo improved overall memory performance, verbal memory, and attention span. According to Healthline, lutein and zeaxanthin are considered nootropics ― a natural or chemical substance that has a beneficial effect on brain function in healthy people.

