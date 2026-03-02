WATCH TV LIVE

Chocolate Male Enhancement Supplement Recalled

(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Monday, 02 March 2026 11:15 AM EST

A chocolate male enhancement product is being pulled from store shelves after federal health officials found it contains a hidden prescription drug.

The company — USALESS.COM, based in Brooklyn, New York — is recalling its product called Rhino Choco VIP 10X, according to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Testing found the supplement contains Tadalafil, the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction. The drug was not listed on the product’s label.

The recall pertains to the company’s 10-gram, 12-piece chocolate supplement, sold in a black box with an expiration date of October 2027. The product was sold online and in retail stores.

Tadalafil can be dangerous for some people. It may interact with nitrate medications and could “lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the FDA said.

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease often take nitrate medications, which makes the hidden ingredient especially risky.

"The product has been immediately removed from our online store until we are certain that the problem has been corrected," USALESS.com said.

Folks who purchased the product are being asked to stop using it and return it to the store for a full refund.

This is not the first warning about similar products. In 2018, the FDA advised consumers not to buy or use “Rhino”-branded male enhancement products after reports of hidden drugs and health problems.

Consumers with questions may call 800-872-5377 or send email to 409749@email4pr.com.

© HealthDay


Newsmax Media, Inc.

