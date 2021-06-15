8 Best Superfoods for People Over 50

As we get older, our bodies go through some major physiological changes, says nutritional expert Tara Collingwood, co-author of Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

“Men and women alike are susceptible to bone loss, muscle loss, hormonal changes, and the dreaded middle age spread,” the Orlando-based registered dietitian nutritionist tells Newsmax. “We see and feel these changes in our achy joints ― plus vision impairment, heart complications, weight gain, decreased memory retention, and lack of energy––all of which are tied directly to nutrition. “

Dr. Marie Bernard, deputy director of the National Institute on Aging, adds that “a good diet can help get blood pressure under better control, decrease the risk of heart problems and contribute to the prevention of things like diabetes and cancer,” according to AARP.

These eight superfoods will help keep your over-50 body performing at its best: