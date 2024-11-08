Dr. Crandall: Fall Superfoods Ward Off Colds, Flu

As we head into the cold winter months when colds, flu and COVID peak, it is important to give our immune systems an extra boost.

And a powerful and natural way to do that is by eating superfoods ─ foods that are nutrient dense and packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Editor’s Note: Discover This Superfoods Bible – Boost Your Health!

“We are entering cold season, flu season, so we need to fight against it. It's not about taking pills and medicine and all that. It's really about eating correctly,” according to Chauncey Crandall, M.D., world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

“You know, really, the Lord has provided us with superfoods that are available in the fall. And if we focus on these, I believe we will do well and we will not get a cold or the flu,” Dr. Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.”

Special: Doctor: All Multivitamins Are Not the Same

Crandall says that foods harvested in the fall have a purpose and reason for being there now. Some fall superfoods that Crandall recommends for boosting the immune system include:

Pumpkin. We all have these hanging around after Halloween. Pumpkins get their orange color from the high content of the immune-boosting beta carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A.

Sweet potatoes. These tasty potatoes contain vitamin A and vitamin C, which are antioxidants that fight free radicals and prevent them from damaging the body. While studies have not found that vitamin C can prevent a cold or flu, they do show that this vitamin can shorten the duration of colds.

Editor’s Note: These 4 Things Happen Right Before a Heart Attack

Apples and pears. Fall favorites, apples and pears are also rich in immune-boosting vitamin C.

Brussels sprouts. This vegetable is very rich in vitamin K, as well as vitamin C. Vitamin K is helpful for lung function, and low levels are associated with inflammatory diseases.

Pomegranate. “Pomegranate is one of my favorites,” says Crandall, “It is very high in antioxidants and vitamin C to fight colds, fight the flu,” adds Crandall, editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report". Research shows that this fruit contains plant chemicals that are known to be anti-inflammatory, particularly to soothe the inflammation of the respiratory tract that can aggravate a cough. It also has antiviral and antibacterial properties to help ward off respiratory infections.

Special: The #1 Food Item That Causes Fatty Liver Disease

Kale, beets, and butternut squash are all also great immune-boosting superfoods to choose this fall, says Crandall. As well as the anti-inflammatory spices ginger and turmeric, adds Crandall.

“These foods that are harvested in the fall have a reason to protect us. And they are superfoods,” emphasizes Crandall.