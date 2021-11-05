6 Superfoods To Boost Immunity During Cold and Flu Season

The best defense is a good offense, and to stay healthy during the upcoming cold and flu season you need to prepare your body for battle. Boosting your immune system with the proper foods can help ward off illness, say experts.

“As we get older, our immunity starts to decline, but if we get the right nutrients, we can help our immune systems do their jobs to protect us against viruses like the flu,” Samantha Heller, a NYC nutritionist told AARP.

“Now is the time to become a health advocate and shore up your immune system, the body’s natural defense system, to ward off illness and reduce your risk of disease,” Ellen Kamhi, author of The Natural Medicine Chest, tells Newsmax. “The efficient functioning of the immune system is of paramount importance to everyone, adults and children alike, since it controls our ability to fend off illness, whether it be a serious threat or even common sniffles.”

Research has shown that following the Mediterranean Diet is effective in reducing the risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19, and is likely to boost your immune system against other viruses as well. Here are key foods that nutritionists recommend: