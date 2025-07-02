Best Sunscreens for Under $20

If you’re planning outdoor activities this July 4th weekend, it’s time to stock up on sunscreen. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) gathered the best bargain buys from its newly updated annual Guide to Sunscreens to help you choose safe and effective products.

It’s tough to find a sunscreen that provides good sun protection without hazardous ingredients and that won’t break the bank. EWG’s experts compiled sunscreens that are widely available on Amazon or big box chain stores for under $20 so if you run out, you can have them shipped overnight.

• ATTITUDE Sunly Mineral Sunscreen Stick, unscented, SPF 30

• Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

• Happy Ocean Water Sport Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

• Mustela Mineral Sunscreen Stick, Face and Body, SPF 50

• Solara Suncare Go! Mineral Defense Sport Superfruit Body Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

• Stream2Sea EcoStick Sport Sunscreen Stick, SPF 35+

• Thinksport Clear Zinc Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

• Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Stick, SPF 50+

• Black Girl Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

• Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Stick, SPF 40

• Neutrogena Mineral Tinted Sunscreen, Medium, SPF 30

• Ocean Potion Broad Spectrum Suncare Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50

• Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick, SPF 30

Once you find the right product, it’s also important to apply the correct amount of sunscreen properly, says Dr. Anat Lebow, of Lebow Dermatology in New York. “To protect your skin, remember to reapply sunscreen every couple of hours especially after sweating, swimming, or toweling off.” Experts recommend choosing a mineral sunscreen with broad-spectrum coverage and an SPF of 30 to 50.

Sunscreen is only one tool in the sun safety toolbox, say EWG experts. Proper sun protection includes protective clothing, like a lightweight, long-sleeved shirt, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and shade.

Here are more tips for choosing effective sunscreens and staying safe in the sun:

• Avoid products with oxybenzone, which is absorbed through the skin in large amounts and can affect hormone levels.

• Stay away from vitamin A in sunscreens. Government studies link the use of retinyl palmitate, a form of vitamin A, to the formation of skin tumors and lesions when it’s applied to sun-exposed skin.

• Steer clear of sunscreens with SPF values higher than 50, which may not give increased UVA protection and can fool people into thinking they’re safe from sun damage.

• Avoid sprays. These popular products make it difficult to apply an adequate and even coating on skin, especially in windy conditions. They also pose inhalation concerns.

• Avoid intense sun exposure during the peak sun exposure hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Check products against EWG’s Guide to Sunscreens and avoid those with harmful additives.