Banana Boat Sunscreen Recalled Due to Carcinogen

Edgewell Personal Care Co. has recalled three batches of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 because trace levels of benzene were found in some samples during an internal review.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure can happen through inhalation, orally or through the skin, potentially leading to leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, the company said.

Though this sunscreen product is not meant to contain benzene, it may have come from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The recall is voluntary and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aware of it, the company said.

Specific batches are affected by the recall, which does not apply to other batches of the product. No other Banana Boat products are part of the recall.

The products are packaged in aerosol cans and were distributed throughout the United States to retailers and online. Retailers have been alerted to the recall.

Banana Boat said it will reimburse consumers who have purchased a recalled product.

Consumers can determine whether their cans of sunscreen have been recalled by looking for the lot codes on the bottom of the can and comparing it to the recalled product list.

The following three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 in 6-ounce size were recalled:

UPC number 0-79656-04041-8, lot code 20016AF, December 2022

UPC number 0-79656-04041-8, lot code 20084BF, February 2023

UPC number 0-79656-04041-8, lot code 21139AF, April 2024

Do not use the remainder of any recalled cans.

Edgewell said it hasn't received any reports of adverse events and noted that benzene is in the environment and humans are exposed to it regularly from multiple sources.

Consumers with questions can call Edgewell at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

Information is also available online at www.bananaboat.com. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Consumers can also report any adverse reactions or quality problems to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax. For regular mail or fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.