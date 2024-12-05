How to Combat Winter 'Sunset Anxiety'

As the sun sets earlier across the western hemisphere, people are experiencing a condition experts call “sunset anxiety.” Although the term does not describe a true clinical diagnosis, sunset anxiety is associated with a feeling of anxiousness, less energy and motivation once the sun goes down.

On Saturday, December 21, we mark the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere in 2024. Millions of people may be negatively affected by the shorter days and lack of light, which can cause anxiety, sluggishness or even depression.

Lack of sunlight influences our body’s circadian rhythm, says psychotherapist Niro Feliciano. The natural sleep hormone, melatonin, is sensitive to light so when it gets dark earlier, we naturally want to go to bed.

People may feel more vulnerable after the sun goes down, experts tell TODAY. There’s less distraction as we spend more time indoors, leaving more time to focus on our personal dissatisfaction. However, there are ways to combat sunset anxiety:

• Spend more time in sunlight. Get outdoors, especially first thing in the morning to help the body’s circadian rhythm and boost mood. Light boxes or lamps can help those unable to get outside during the day. The lamp should be at least 10,000 BTU to be effective. Stay away from screen time before you go to bed because this wreaks havoc with our circadian rhythm.

• Take a few minutes to connect brain and body. According to HuffPost, aligning our bodies and mind helps our sense of well-being and increases motivation and energy. A simple after-work yoga practice or a brisk 15-minute walk can work wonders to help banish the winter blues.

• Engage in high-reward, low-effort endeavors. At the end of the day, when it is dark, you may not feel like participating in activities that require lots of effort. But instead of spending hours scrolling through your phone, which could bring up negative feelings, swap your phone for a puzzle, adult coloring book, baking or crafting.

• Enjoy a comforting bedtime routine. Feliciano recommends practicing a consistent bedtime and morning routine to prepare the body for sleep and daily activities. Form comforting habits in the evening, such as a relaxing bubble bath or snuggling in a warm blanket watching your favorite Netflix series.

• Maintain social connections. It is especially important as the days get darker and the nights longer that we continue to cultivate social connections to avoid feeling isolated and lonely. “If you look forward to something, it’s going to push you in a good mood,” says Feliciano.

If your anxiety becomes more pronounced or your symptoms feel worse, seek professional help, say experts.