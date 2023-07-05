How to Soothe and Minimize the Damage of Sunburn

No amount of tanning or sunburn is good for you. The skin damage that occurs can cause cancer and premature aging of the skin. But if you didn’t follow these guidelines to prevent sunburn over the 4th of July holiday and you got too much sun, there are ways to minimize the damage already caused.

• Take a cool shower. According to HuffPost, frequent cool showers are a good way to alleviate the pain that comes with a sunburn. They can also reduce inflammation and swelling. Dermatologists recommend using mild soap or no soap at all. After showering, pat yourself gently with a towel to dry off ─ avoid rubbing your skin.

• Take Tylenol. Acetaminophen can help reduce the pain from the inflammation caused by sunburn. Ibuprofen can also be effective if you aren’t allergic to either medication.

• Apply a gentle moisturizer. A mild moisturizer like Aquaphor or petroleum jelly helps repair the skin barrier, say experts. Avoid using a moisturizer that contains additives as these may make the condition worse. “You don’t want to get a moisturizer that’s got acid in it to help get rid of dry skin,” says Dr. Ida Orengo, the chair of dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas. Aloe can also be helpful if it is in gel form without benzocaine added.

• Add a cold compress. Cold compresses can be soothing to irritated, sunburned skin, says HuffPost. Simply put a wet, cool towel on your sunburn. You can also put the wet towel in the refrigerator for a short time before layering it on your skin.

• Drink lots of water. Orengo explains that when you are sunburned, your skin is not intact, so you lose fluid. To combat this, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

PREVENT FUTURE SUNBURNS

Take care to prevent future sunburns even on overcast days. This is especially true for people who are more prone to sunburn, including those with fair, freckly skin. To protect yourself from sunburn, apply sunscreen 30 minutes before you go outdoors and reapply every two hours.

“Technically, you need to have a teaspoon of sunscreen for the face and a shot glass of sunscreen for the body,” says Orengo, adding that the sunscreen should offer broad spectrum protection with an SPF of at least 30.

The scientists at the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released the 2023 Guide to Sunscreens earlier this summer. This year’s guide reviews the effectiveness and ingredients of more than 1,700 SPF products, including sunscreens, moisturizers, and lip balms.

The top-rated recreational sunscreens in EWG’s guide mostly contain mineral-based active ingredients, such as zinc oxide or a combination of zinc oxide and titanium oxide since they have fewer health concerns and offer good sun protection. Zinc oxide provides good broad-spectrum protection from both ultraviolet A, or UVA, and UVB rays, and it’s stable in the sun.

Using a safe and reliable sunscreen is crucial. According to the National Cancer Institute, the rate of new melanoma cases among U.S adults has tripled since the 1970’s. The risk factors for this potentially deadly form of cancer include family history, indoor tanning, fair skin, freckles, moles, UV radiation, and severe sunburns.

Besides using sunscreen, avoid being outdoors when the sun is at its peak, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., say experts. Seek shade when you can and wear protective clothing that has ultraviolet protection.