Beat the End-of-Summer Blues

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer. And as summer fun fades and we head back into a more rigid school and work routine, experts say that some people will experience what’s known as the “end-of-summer blues.”

According to TIME, the change in mood may be partly due to less of the hormone serotonin generated in the body as daylight grows shorter and the temperatures dip. This feel-good hormone is linked to feelings of happiness and well-being. Dopamine, another happy hormone, can also crash at the thought of returning to the drudgery of a fall routine instead of summer fun, note psychologists.

Fortunately, our brains can adjust if we apply scientifically-based techniques to adjust to these fluctuations. Here are some tips:

• Create an end-of summer ritual. Honor the closing of summer by creating a ritual you can repeat each year, suggests Verywell Mind. “Our story-telling brains want there to be meaning when something ends, and grief requires ritual,” says Bonnie Scott, a therapist and founder of Mindful Kindness Counseling. “It gives us a chance to pause, reflect, make meaning, and prepare to move forward.”

• Find meaning and excitement in starting a new chapter. That’s the advice of Mary Poffenroth, a biological psychologist. She helps her clients create a sense of meaning by identifying the values that are important to them, such as family, creativity and adventure, as the seasons change. Start a new hobby or get a regular massage. Enjoy some of the summer activities that inspired you by doing them outdoors even if the weather is nippy.

• Bask in natural light. Serotonin is produced in natural light while sleep-inducing melatonin is lowered so that you feel better and less lethargic when you spend time outdoors. “Sunlight is also the body’s main source of vitamin D, which has been linked to controlling mood and preventing depressive symptoms,” notes Poffenroth.

• Face your anxiety. We tend to feel anxious when there is a new beginning on the horizon so it’s important to schedule tasks that are manageable. Remember that nothing is permanent, so you can always make changes to your schedule if your school or workload feels overwhelming.

• Be playful. The power of play boosts dopamine levels in your brain’s reward center, says Poffenroth. “Dopamine levels rise when we do fun things, which can make us feel better and give us a more positive outlook on life,” she says. Take a new course, hike, kayak or participate in any activity that brings joy to your life to boost your brain.

• Set new goals. The back-to-school season is the ideal time to set new, achievable goals for yourself. “Setting new goals is a great way to get over the end-of-summer blues because it shifts your attention and energy to good things that will happen in the future,” says Poffenroth. These goals should be challenging enough to push you out of your comfort zone but not too challenging that you become frustrated.