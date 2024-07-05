WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: summer | heat | high | temperatures | heart | safety

Heart Expert Advice on Keeping Safe in Summer Heat

illustration of a heart on fire from heat
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 05 July 2024 10:20 AM EDT

As Americans brace themselves for another summer of brutal heat and humidity, the American Heart Association (AHA) warns that heart patients need to take extra precautions to protect themselves.

According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,200 people die in this country each year as a direct cause of extreme heat.

“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are mostly preventable if proper safety measures are taken,” AHA President Dr. Joseph Wu said in an AHA news release. “Precautions are especially important for infants and older adults and people with high blood pressure, obesity or a history of heart disease or stroke. While some people are more vulnerable to problems from heat, extreme temperatures can cause health issues for anyone.”

And heart patients may be more vulnerable than most: A study published recently in the AHA journal Circulation predicts that cardiovascular disease deaths related to extreme heat may more than double over the next two decades.

So, what should folks do as temperatures soar?

Wu suggested that everyone follows these hot weather precautions:

  • Watch the clock: Avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon, because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses

  • Dress for heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics, such as cotton or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours

  • Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages

  • Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again

If those precautions don't work, it’s important to know when you may be experiencing too much heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

  • Headaches

  • Cool, pale and moist skin

  • Fast, weak pulse

  • Dizziness and light-headedness

  • Weakness or muscle cramps

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Passing out

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising, douse yourself with cold water and re-hydrate. You may need to seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency: Call 9-1-1 and get medical attention right away if you have these symptoms:

  • High body temperature (103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)

  • Hot, red, dry or damp skin

  • Fast, strong pulse

  • Headache, dizziness and confusion

  • Nausea

  • Passing out

While being heart-smart in the heat, it’s still important to find ways to stay active during the summer.

Adjusting your exercise time to early morning or later in the evening can help. And if being outside is just too much on some days, head to a shopping mall, gym or community recreation center for a workout.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
As Americans brace themselves for another summer of brutal heat and humidity, the American Heart Association (AHA) warns that heart patients need to take extra precautions to protect themselves. According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,200...
summer, heat, high, temperatures, heart, safety
459
2024-20-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 10:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved