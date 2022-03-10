Americans Are Under Unprecedented Stress, According to a New Poll

A new report by the American Psychological Association (APA) shows that money woes, inflation, and war compounded by two years of COVID-19 isolation and fear have driven the stress levels of Americans to an unprecedented high. The association’s annual Stress in America survey measures attitudes and perceptions of stress among the general public, and this year the numbers have skyrocketed.

A full 87% says that the rise of prices on everyday items due to inflation is a significant source of stress. The same high percentage said their mental health was greatly affected by what feels like “a constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years.” A full 84% said that the Russian invasion of the Ukraine is “terrifying to watch,” according to NBC News.

Lynn Bufka, a clinical psychologist with the APA, calls the level of shared stress among Americans “startling.”

“We don’t usually see 80% of people telling us that a particular stressor is stressful for that many individuals,” she said.

The Stress in America poll was initially conducted in mid-February with 3,012 adults just prior to the second anniversary of the start of the pandemic. At that time, inflation and finances were the major concerns, causing stress in 65% of Americans — the highest percentage recorded since 2015.

Then Russia invaded the Ukraine and the APA decided to conduct a second survey of 2,051 adults between March 1 and 3, asking questions specific to Russia and the Ukraine. A full 80% of the respondents shared their concern over potential retaliation from Russia, either by cyberattacks or nuclear threats. And 69% said they were worried that we are entering the preliminary stages of World War III.

The poll also delved into how this overdrive of stress was affecting the health of Americans. According to NBC News, nearly a quarter of respondents said they were drinking more alcohol and 58% said they suffered unwanted weight fluctuations, either gaining or losing too much weight.

The APA poll found that parents and caregivers were particularly stressed out in the past year with 70% of parents saying they feared the pandemic has impacted children’s social, academic, and emotional development. And 68% said they were concerned about their kids’ cognitive and physical development.

“This is a particularly difficult time for parents right now,” said Bufka, adding that parents are “maxed out, overwhelmed and dealing with their own stuff.”

According to The Hill, the length of the pandemic is also causing optimism among Americans to wane. The poll revealed that 66% of U.S. adults reported that every time a new variant is identified, they lose hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will end. And 64% feel they’ve missed moments they will never get back.

The researchers hope that if Americans can identify stressors and realize how many people feel similarly, that they will seek help from a healthcare professional when necessary.

“Living though historic threats like these often has a lasting, traumatic impact on generations,” said Arthur C. Evans, Jr., APA’s chief executive officer, in a news release. “As a society, it’s important that we ensure access to evidence-based treatment and that we provide help to everyone who needs it. This means not only connecting those in distress with effective and efficient clinical care, but also mitigating risk for those more likely to experience challenges and engaging in prevention for those who are relatively healthy.”