The Most Stressful Time of Day

The morning rush at home may be more stressful than morning rush hour traffic, according to a new poll. The most stressful time of the day is 8:15 a.m., say researchers who surveyed 2,000 British adults.

According to Study Finds, 35% of those polled said they experience stress during the first part of the day and 51% admit they often feel overwhelmed after getting out of bed. The thought of facing the workday ahead, running to leave the house on time, and oversleeping are the most common early morning challenges.

Lost house keys, getting the kids dressed and ready for school, and deciding what to wear also contribute to early morning stress and can create chaos during a time when every minute counts. Those individuals polled reported losing an average of 20 minutes and 28 seconds to such early morning tribulations.

The survey conducted by OnePoll also found that 51% of people say there is never enough time in the day to get things done and 47% claim they are busier than ever. This might be the reason 35% “don’t know” how to find time to do things that make them happy. In addition, 37% say they have “forgotten” how to make time for themselves.

Not surprisingly, most survey participants felt they were not getting enough moments of happiness each day and 57% think they should try harder to include activities that make them happy, like getting lost in a book or enjoying a delicious, leisurely meal. According to the survey, 63% of respondents said they would welcome suggestions on how to find time to have more fun, says Study Finds.

Here are five ways to make mornings less stressful:

• Prepare the night before. Take some time to lay out clothes for the next day, pack school bags and lunches, and set the breakfast table the night before.

• Establish a morning routine. Create a consistent morning routine and write it down on a chalkboard or dry erase board in the kitchen so everyone knows what time they should rise, have breakfast, get washed and dressed, and leave for work or school.

• Get up before the kids. Try to rise 30 minutes before the children to get yourself centered and ready before the day begins. Try a 10-minute meditation practice on a free App like Insight Timer or sip your coffee leisurely in silence before the day officially begins.

• Delegate morning chores. Assign age-appropriate responsibilities such as making beds, picking up breakfast dishes, walking the dog or similar chores to help lighten your load. For younger children make these tasks into a game to make if fun and engaging, says Study Finds.

• Limit morning technology. Avoid the use of TV, tablets, phones, and other electronic distractions to keep everyone focused on the morning schedule. Set a kitchen timer if you need to keep track of time to make sure everyone starts their day on the right foot and eliminate chaos.