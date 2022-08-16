10 Ways to Stop Stress Eating

Emotional eating can waylay the best weight loss plans. That scoop of ice cream, the chips eaten out of the bag, the chocolate chip cookies we consume when stress comes calling can add up to unwanted pounds over time.

According to Prevention, stress eating often is caused by a trigger or event that prompts us to turn to food for comfort. The first step in stopping the action is paying attention to the food you are reaching for and deciding whether or not you are truly hungry or just stressed, says Christine Celio, a licensed clinical psychologist in San Francisco.

“Identifying what is driving the behavior will help decide what to do next,” she says. Here are some ways to harness stressful eating: